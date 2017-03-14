Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Inquiry after man's body found in Edinburgh flat

An investigation has begun after police discovered the body of a 73-year-old man in his Edinburgh flat.

Neighbours have been reported as saying he could have been lying there for two months.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were called to the flat in Northfield Avenue last Thursday after concerns were raised about the pensioner.

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites