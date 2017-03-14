Inquiry after man's body found in Edinburgh flat
14 March 2017
An investigation has begun after police discovered the body of a 73-year-old man in his Edinburgh flat.
Neighbours have been reported as saying he could have been lying there for two months.
A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were called to the flat in Northfield Avenue last Thursday after concerns were raised about the pensioner.
The force said there were no suspicious circumstances.