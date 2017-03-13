Restored antique map goes on display at National Library of Scotland

Image copyright NLS

A rare antique map of the world found during building work has gone on public display after being saved by conservation experts.

The map, found in Aberdeenshire, was identified as a late 17th century wall map of the world produced by the Dutch engraver Gerald Valck.

It has been delicately washed and cleaned.

The map is now on display at National Library of Scotland (NLS) in Edinburgh until 17 April.

'Like confetti'

It had become known as the chimney map because it was first said to have been found stuffed up a chimney.

However it is now understood that it was found under a floorboard during renovations on a house that was once part of the Castle Fraser estate near Kemnay.

Clare Thomson, the conservator who worked on project, said she had serious doubts when she first saw the map about being able to salvage it.

"Never have I worked on anything as bad as this," she said. "It was so fragmented, some of it was just like confetti."