Appeal after car deliberately set on fire in Dalkeith

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was deliberately set on fire in Dalkeith.

The incident happened outside an address in Bill Russell Grove at about 23:10 on Saturday.

The suspect was seen smashing the car window and setting the vehicle on fire, causing substantial damage. A vehicle parked nearby was also damaged.

He was aged 16-18, 5ft 11in, of slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and a black jacket.

He was also wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Det Con James Welsh, of Police Scotland, said: "This deliberate act has caused the vehicle owner a great deal of distress and upset about the damage that has been inflicted on her car.

"We're still conducting inquiries in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognise the suspect description.

"Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time is asked to get in touch as soon as possible."