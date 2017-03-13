Police investigate Edinburgh suspicious death

Image caption Emergency services, including armed police, were called to a flat in Gibson Terrace

A man has died after an incident which led to armed police being sent to a flat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the flat in Gibson Terrace, in the Fountainbridge area of the city, at about 20:15 on Sunday.

A man was found with serious injuries and treated by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and asking anyone with any information to come forward.