Labradors join Edinburgh Napier interview panel

Image copyright Napier University Image caption The Red Fox Labradors help break the tension in the interview room

Prospective vet students faced a surprising interview panel when they applied to study in Edinburgh.

Three Labradors joined Edinburgh Napier University academics interviewing hopefuls vying for a place on a popular veterinary nursing course.

Staff said Simba, Tia and puppy Fern helped create a "tension-free" atmosphere in the recruitment room.

The dogs also allowed them to assess applicants' ability to communicate with both animals and humans.

Jodie Smith, lecturer and programme recruitment officer, said: "Having dogs present in interviews, in particular good quality Labradors, tests the aptitude of potential students for dealing with animals.

"Their presence also helps the assessors hone in on candidates' intuitive skills for working with dogs, which make up a large proportion of the patients in any veterinary practice."

Image copyright Napier University Image caption Jodie Smith said the dogs helped the team assess the candidates' ability to communicate with animals.

It is not the first time dogs have been used in the interview process for the vet nursing course, as staff are keen to ensure students are comfortable around animals.

Simba, Tia and Fern are Red Fox Labradors which are training with the APPAWS charity to become therapy dogs for people with autism.

Ms Smith said: "Each year we have very tough competition for places on the BSc (Hons) veterinary nursing programme.

"Incorporating dogs into the selection procedure allows applicants to display their skills in an authentic setting and greatly helps the decision-making process."