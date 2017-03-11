Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Edinburgh College lecturers suspend strike

Edinburgh College Granton Image copyright Google

A planned strike by lecturers at Edinburgh College has been suspended.

Members of the EIS union had been taking industrial action in support of a colleague they claimed had been "sacked unfairly via a flawed disciplinary process".

A ballot of EIS members at the college recorded 76% support for the strike.

In place of the strike planned for Tuesday, union officials and college management will hold talks with the conciliation service Acas.

