Edinburgh College lecturers suspend strike
- 11 March 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A planned strike by lecturers at Edinburgh College has been suspended.
Members of the EIS union had been taking industrial action in support of a colleague they claimed had been "sacked unfairly via a flawed disciplinary process".
A ballot of EIS members at the college recorded 76% support for the strike.
In place of the strike planned for Tuesday, union officials and college management will hold talks with the conciliation service Acas.