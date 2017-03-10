Two teenagers charged over Edinburgh taxi driver racist attack

Image copyright Trim and Fowp Image caption The taxi driver was attacked as his car was stationary in West Pilton Place

Two teenagers have been charged after a racist attack on a taxi driver in Edinburgh.

The driver is also said to have been robbed during the assault while his car was stationary on West Pilton Place at about 18:55 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old male is due to appear in court on Monday while a 14-year-old boy is expected to be referred to the Children's Reporter.

Officers said they were "confident" of making further arrests.