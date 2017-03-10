Two teenagers charged over Edinburgh taxi driver racist attack
Two teenagers have been charged after a racist attack on a taxi driver in Edinburgh.
The driver is also said to have been robbed during the assault while his car was stationary on West Pilton Place at about 18:55 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said a 17-year-old male is due to appear in court on Monday while a 14-year-old boy is expected to be referred to the Children's Reporter.
Officers said they were "confident" of making further arrests.