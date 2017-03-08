Euromillions winner Jane Park admits drink-driving

Image copyright Finestripe

Britain's youngest Euromillions millionaire has been fined £900 and banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to being three times over the drink-drive limit.

Jane Restorick, previously known as Jane Park, was 17 when she won £1m.

Restorick, 21, from Edinburgh, admitted having 66 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath. The limit is 22.

She was caught at a McDonald's drive-thru at Straiton Mains Road on 8 October 2016.

Fiscal depute Nathan Gale told Sheriff Gordon Liddle that about 05:46, Restorick drove into the drive-thru area and staff noticed her speech was slurred.

They believed she was under the influence of alcohol and contacted the police. Officers arrived at 06:05.

Image caption Jane Park won the lottery on her first attempt

Restorick was still in her car in the drive-thru and the police noted a strong smell of alcohol.

She was taken to Dalkeith Police station where the test was carried out.

Defence solicitor Stephen Mannifield said: it "was a mistake...she had consumed alcohol three times the limit and decided to transfer herself and a friend to McDonald's".

He added that Restorick had a limited record, but no previous convictions for road traffic offences. Mr Mannifield suggested that as a result of Restorick's "poor decision-making" it would be beneficial for her to undergo the drink-driving course.

Sheriff Liddle told Restorick: "Anyone with that amount of alcohol is a danger to the public.

"You could have killed someone and you would have been in a different court on a different charge and lost your freedom for a considerable period of time."

Sheriff Liddle agreed that Restorick could take part in the drive-drive course, adding that she would have to pay for it herself, fined her £900, disqualified her for 18 months and ordered that she surrender her licence to the court within 24 hours.

Last May, Restorick was fined £110 after pleading guilty to assaulting door steward Lee Rutherford at Edinburgh's City Nightclub on 1 February 2015.