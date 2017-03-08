Euromillions winner Jane Park admits drink-driving
- 8 March 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Britain's youngest Euromillions millionaire has been fined £900 and banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to being three times over the drink-drive limit.
Jane Restorick, previously known as Jane Park, was 17 when she won £1m.
Restorick, 21, from Edinburgh, admitted having 66 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath. The limit is 22.
She was caught at a McDonald's drive-thru at Straiton Mains Road on 8 October 2016.
Fiscal depute Nathan Gale told Sheriff Gordon Liddle that about 05:46, Restorick drove into the drive-thru area and staff noticed her speech was slurred.
They believed she was under the influence of alcohol and contacted the police. Officers arrived at 06:05.
Restorick was still in her car in the drive-thru and the police noted a strong smell of alcohol.
She was taken to Dalkeith Police station where the test was carried out.
Defence solicitor Stephen Mannifield said: it "was a mistake...she had consumed alcohol three times the limit and decided to transfer herself and a friend to McDonald's".
He added that Restorick had a limited record, but no previous convictions for road traffic offences. Mr Mannifield suggested that as a result of Restorick's "poor decision-making" it would be beneficial for her to undergo the drink-driving course.
Sheriff Liddle told Restorick: "Anyone with that amount of alcohol is a danger to the public.
"You could have killed someone and you would have been in a different court on a different charge and lost your freedom for a considerable period of time."
Sheriff Liddle agreed that Restorick could take part in the drive-drive course, adding that she would have to pay for it herself, fined her £900, disqualified her for 18 months and ordered that she surrender her licence to the court within 24 hours.
Last May, Restorick was fined £110 after pleading guilty to assaulting door steward Lee Rutherford at Edinburgh's City Nightclub on 1 February 2015.