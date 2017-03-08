Prescription drugs probe into boy's death in Fife

Image caption Liam McAlpine was found at his home in Elgin Drive in Glenrothes

Police are looking into whether the death of a 14-year-old boy in Fife was linked to prescription drugs circulating at local schools, it is understood.

Liam McAlpine was found at home in Glenrothes on Sunday.

It is thought he took his own life.

Earlier this week, parents were warned prescription tablets, which could cause "serious side-effects" and have "life-changing consequences", were circulating at Glenrothes high schools.

'Tragic death'

Liam's family said: "We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother Liam McAlpine.

"We wish to be left in private to mourn."

Liam passed away at his home in Elgin Drive, Glenrothes. Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances of his death.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp June Peebles, of Police Scotland, said: "Liam's death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates at this very difficult time.

"We are continuing our inquiries into Liam's death.

"We would ask anyone with information to contact Police Scotland."