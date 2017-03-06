Developer seeks eviction notice for tree protester in Edinburgh's Grassmarket

Developers of a £40m hotel in Edinburgh's Old Town are seeking an eviction notice on a man who is protesting in a tree on the site.

The man, who does not want to be named, is against a 225-bedroom hotel being built at a derelict site descending from Victoria Street to the Cowgate.

Developer Andy Jansons is seeking the notice to evict the man from Edinburgh Sheriff court on Tuesday.

The man has been in the tree for a week.

Work on the development had been due to begin on Monday.

The project includes a bar, restaurant, cafe, retail and commercial units.

The 19th Century A-listed India Buildings is a part of the planned redevelopment.

The B-listed Cowgatehead Church and a C-listed building are also part of the plans.