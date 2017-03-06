Driver dragged from taxi in racist attack in Edinburgh

Image copyright Trim and Fowp Image caption The private hire taxi covered in footprints where one of the gang jumped onto the taxi's bonnet and smashed the windscreen

A gang of about 10 people dragged a taxi driver from his vehicle and attacked him in what police are calling a racially-motivated assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

The attack happened in West Pilton Place at about 18:55 on Sunday while the taxi was stationary.

One of the gang jumped onto the taxi's bonnet and smashed the windscreen.

A three-figure sum of cash was stolen from the taxi. The attackers were male and female aged between 14 and 20.

The man who jumped on the taxi is white, tall, of slim build and was wearing a red top.

The same youths had earlier stepped out in front of his taxi at the junction with Crewe Road Gardens and West Pilton Place, forcing him to stop and stealing an item from his boot.

Barbara Beaufoy, secretary of Tenants and Residents in Muirhouse (TRIM) and Friends of West Pilton (FOWP), said: "Trim and Friends of West Pilton were appalled to hear of the assault and robbery of a taxi driver.

"We believe that everyone, going about their normal daily lives, has the right to do so in safety and not fall victim to anti-social or criminal behaviour."

Det Con Euan Hair, of Police Scotland, said: "We are treating this assault and robbery as racially-motivated and are determined to track down these suspects as quickly as possible.

"This man was simply going about his legitimate business and he has a right to do so without being assaulted.

"There is no place for racism in our communities and we will use all resources available to deal with those responsible swiftly."