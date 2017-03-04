Six people rescued from Edinburgh tenement blaze
Six people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a tenement in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the four-storey block in Brougham Place at about 06:50 on Saturday.
The fire service said a blaze in the stairwell had caused "heavy smoke logging" and trapped people in upper-level flats.
They were rescued from second and third-floor properties using a turntable ladder and given oxygen.
The six were then treated by paramedics who took them to hospital for further treatment.