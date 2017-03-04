Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Six people rescued from Edinburgh tenement blaze

Brougham Place Image copyright Google
Image caption The fire broke out at a tenement in Brougham Place in the capital

Six people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a tenement in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the four-storey block in Brougham Place at about 06:50 on Saturday.

The fire service said a blaze in the stairwell had caused "heavy smoke logging" and trapped people in upper-level flats.

They were rescued from second and third-floor properties using a turntable ladder and given oxygen.

The six were then treated by paramedics who took them to hospital for further treatment.

