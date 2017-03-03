Dog dirt spray-painted at Queen's park in Edinburgh

Dog dirt is being sprayed with paint by rangers in the Queen's park in Edinburgh in a bid to highlight an increasing problem of fouling.

Rangers said the number of people not clearing up after their dogs at Holyrood Park had soared in recent months, prompting them to take action.

They said the paint was eco-friendly and was a way of highlighting the issue to pet owners.

Dog fouling is an offence, with a fixed penalty of £80.

'Positive effect'

James Hamilton, senior ranger at Holyrood Park, said: The ranger service has noticed an increase in the volume of people not clearing up after their dogs.

"Our job is to protect the park and make it welcoming for all users.

"We have undertaken an initiative spraying uncollected dog waste with eco-friendly paint to highlight the issue.

"The ranger service has also put up information signs to inform the public of what we are doing and highlighting the bin locations.

"We are also providing free dog waste bags.

"This method has had a positive effect in parks and green spaces up and down the country, so we're confident it will have a similar outcome here in Holyrood Park."