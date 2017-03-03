Developer vows to remove tree protester in Edinburgh's Grassmarket

Developers of a £40m hotel in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town have vowed to remove a man who is protesting up a tree ahead of work beginning on the site on Monday.

The man, who does not want to be named, is against a 225-bedroom hotel being built at a derelict site descending from Victoria Street to the Cowgate.

Officials for the developer said they would also be removing the tree.

Developer, Andy Jansons, said it would bring 200 jobs to the area.

The man has been in the tree since Monday.

The hotel development has already been awarded planning permission by City of Edinburgh Council.

Andy Jansons told the BBC Scotland news website: "Of course, whilst we fully respect anyone to have a view on this major regeneration project in the heart of Edinburgh's old town, it has been approved by, and the whole site purchased from, the council.

"Jansons is seeking to have this person removed because demolition work is about to proceed and the tree is to be removed also.

"We feel that it is ill-advised to put construction staff, and indeed this person himself, at risk through such an inappropriate action.

"All we are seeking to do is deliver an investment of £40m that will also deliver over 200 jobs in an area where they are badly needed."

The development is due to feature a bar, restaurant, cafe, retail and commercial units.

The 19th Century, A-listed India Buildings is a part of the planned redevelopment.

The B-listed Cowgatehead Church and a C-listed building are also part of the plans.