Date set for Liberton High School gym death inquiry

Image copyright facebook Image caption Keane Wallis-Bennett was fatally injured in the changing rooms at Liberton High School

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a 12-year old girl at Liberton High School in Edinburgh is to be held on 5 June.

Keane Wallis-Bennett died when a changing room wall in a PE block collapsed on 1 April 2014.

Preparations for the inquiry have been discussed at a preliminary hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court before Sheriff Principal Mhairi Stephen.

A further hearing will be held on 13 April.