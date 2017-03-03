Date set for Liberton High School gym death inquiry
- 3 March 2017
A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a 12-year old girl at Liberton High School in Edinburgh is to be held on 5 June.
Keane Wallis-Bennett died when a changing room wall in a PE block collapsed on 1 April 2014.
Preparations for the inquiry have been discussed at a preliminary hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court before Sheriff Principal Mhairi Stephen.
A further hearing will be held on 13 April.