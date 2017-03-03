Woman, 72, charged over suspicious package at police station
- 3 March 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A 72-year-old woman has been charged after a suspicious package was delivered to a police station in Fife.
The item prompted the temporary closure of Levenmouth police station in Sea Road, Methil, on 17 January.
It reopened after officers established that the package was of "no risk to the public".
Police said the pensioner was expected to appear in court at a later date.