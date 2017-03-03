Edinburgh Festivals Scottish talent given £2.3m

A £2.3m investment is being made in Scottish talent as part of the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh festivals.

The funding will support skills, talent development and projects which connect with Scotland's diverse communities.

The Scottish government has allocated the cash through the Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund in 2017/18.

The first of the projects will be Talent Lab, part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival's programme for new and emerging film-makers.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the money was an investment in the skills and talent of both emerging and established artists.

'Proud'

She said: "As Edinburgh festivals celebrate their 70th anniversary, it is a time for our artists to dream, reflect, invent and celebrate by bringing Scotland to the world and the world to Scotland through arts and culture.

"I look forward to seeing the cultural excellence of our world renowned festivals over the coming months.

"The Scottish government Expo funding cycle kicks off with the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which will receive £110,000.

"I'm proud that this funding has helped our young people access the film industry by offering a range of activities to inspire and support their careers."

Other events to receive funding are the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival (£140,000), Edinburgh Art Festival (£140,000), Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society (£560,000), Edinburgh International Festival (£200,000), and Edinburgh International Science Festival 2018 (£130,000).

Ken Hay, chairman of Festivals Edinburgh, said the funding would help ensure Scottish artists "have a pre-eminent place on the most global of Scotland's cultural platforms to showcase our creative, outward looking nation".

Lorna Duguid of Creative Scotland said: "This funding will enable the creation and exhibition of new work and create important connections that will showcase Scotland's rich creative talent internationally."