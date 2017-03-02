Taxi driver's hand cut and during Edinburgh robbery

Image caption The taxi driver's Rolex watch was stolen during the robbery in Wardlaw Place

A taxi driver was threatened with a knife and had his hand cut during a robbery in Edinburgh.

The 55-year-old private hire driver also had his Rolex watch, worth £7,500, stolen.

The driver had picked up a man in Rannoch Road, Clermiston, on Friday 24 February and taken him to an all-night bakery on Morrison Street.

He was attacked when dropping the man off outside a block of flats in Wardlaw Place at about 05:00.

The passenger threatened the driver at knifepoint and demanded his watch.

During a struggle, the victim's hand was cut and the watch was stolen.

The suspect was described as being black, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build. He had a small beard and short, dark hair, shaved at the sides and slightly longer on top.

He was wearing a black Nike Jacket with a Nike swoosh and lettering, dark trousers and red trainers.

Det Con Joyce Gunderson, of Police Scotland, said: "In addition to the painful injury to his hand, the victim is also extremely upset at the theft of his very valuable watch and we are eager to hear from anyone who can help us trace both the suspect and the stolen item.

"If you remember seeing any suspicious activity around Wardlaw Place around 5am last Friday, or have any other information relevant to our investigation then please contact police immediately."