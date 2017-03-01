Advocate General Richard Keen charged with firearms offence
- 1 March 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
The UK government's most senior adviser on Scots law has been fined £1,000 after admitting a firearms offence.
Advocate General for Scotland Richard Keen QC pleaded guilty to breaching section two of the Firearms Act 1968 by failing to secure a shotgun.
Lord Keen, a former chairman of the Scottish Conservative Party, was made a life peer in 2015,
He did not appear when the case called at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday but he pleaded guilty by letter.
Sheriff Frank Crowe said: "I do take into account Mr Keen's previous good record and the fact that he admitted his guilt at the outset.
"Nevertheless to hold a firearms certificate is a privilege and there are very strict conditions which have to be adhered to to prevent such weapons falling into the wrong hands.
"There was a potential risk with the shotgun not in the secure cabinet as laid down by the regulations."