Advocate General Richard Keen charged with firearms offence

Richard Keen Image copyright Other
Image caption Lord Keen represented the UK government at the Supreme Court over Brexit

The UK government's most senior adviser on Scots law has been fined £1,000 after admitting a firearms offence.

Advocate General for Scotland Richard Keen QC pleaded guilty to breaching section two of the Firearms Act 1968 by failing to secure a shotgun.

Lord Keen, a former chairman of the Scottish Conservative Party, was made a life peer in 2015,

He did not appear when the case called at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday but he pleaded guilty by letter.

Sheriff Frank Crowe said: "I do take into account Mr Keen's previous good record and the fact that he admitted his guilt at the outset.

"Nevertheless to hold a firearms certificate is a privilege and there are very strict conditions which have to be adhered to to prevent such weapons falling into the wrong hands.

"There was a potential risk with the shotgun not in the secure cabinet as laid down by the regulations."

