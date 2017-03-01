Edinburgh Flybe flight sparks emergency response

Image copyright Flybe

A Flybe flight with 60 passengers sparked a full-scale emergency response at Edinburgh Airport after it had a problem landing due to a wheel fault.

Emergency services were dispatched to meet the BE851 flight from Birmingham at about 19:00 on Tuesday.

A Flybe spokeswoman said the aircraft landed safely and the passengers disembarked as normal.

The technical fault is the third which the airline has experienced in five days.

On Thursday 23 February, a Flybe plane from Edinburgh was evacuated after its landing gear collapsed during touchdown at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Earlier in the same day a flight between Glasgow to Birmingham had to return to Glasgow when one of its propeller engines was shut down by the pilot as a precaution.

In the latest incident, Flybe said emergency services were dispatched as a precautionary measure.

A spokeswoman said: "Flybe can confirm that the above flight landed without incident at Edinburgh Airport following a technical fault with the aircraft.

"The pilot followed all required procedures and the aircraft landed safely and was towed to stand.

"As is standard procedure the airport put its emergency vehicles on standby as a precautionary measure.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline's number one priority and Flybe apologises for any inconvenience caused."