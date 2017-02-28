Man spends 24 hours in tree protest over hotel in Edinburgh

A man has spent 24 hours up a tree during a protest against plans for a £65m hotel in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town.

The man, who did not want to be named, is against a 225-bedroom hotel being built at a derelict site descending from Victoria Street to the Cowgate.

It is due to feature a bar, restaurant, cafe, retail and commercial units.

The 19th Century, A-listed India Buildings is a part of the planned redevelopment.

The B-listed Cowgatehead Church and a C-listed building are also part of the plans.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed they are in attendance at the scene.