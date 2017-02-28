Second phase of 20mph zone begins in Edinburgh

The second phase of the £2.2m 20mph speed limit project in Edinburgh has come into effect.

It covers the north of the city. Zone one, covering the city centre, came into force on 1 August 2016. It is being introduced over six phases.

Motorists face £100 fines and three penalty points if they are caught over the 20mph limit.

The roll-out will be complete by 2018. It is designed to improve safety and encourage people to walk or cycle.