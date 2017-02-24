Racist Twitter post to Hibs player Marvin Bartley probed

Image copyright SNS Group Craig Foy

Police are investigating allegations of racist abuse against a Hibs player on Twitter during a match with Hearts.

It has been reported that the post included racial slurs, and that the Twitter user said he hoped Marvin Bartley would die.

The 30-year-old was targeted during his team's 3-1 Scottish Cup victory over rivals Hearts at Hibs' Easter Road stadium on Wednesday.

It is understood the tweet has since been deleted.

However, Mr Bartley's response is still on Twitter. He wrote: "Still alive and kicking pal, hope you've recovered from your stuffing last night."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of a hate crime committed via social media during the Hibernian v Hearts football match at Easter Road on Wednesday 22 February.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."