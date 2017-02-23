Plane evacuated after landing gear fails

Image copyright David Fleming Image caption The plane ended up leaning on its side on the runway

Passengers on a Flybe flight from Edinburgh had to be evacuated after the plane's landing gear collapsed during touchdown at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Emergency services are at the scene following the incident.

The plane ended up leaning on one side on the runway with its wing touching the ground.

Flybe said no-one had been injured in the incident which happened at about 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

Schiphol Airport tweeted: "The landing gear of a Flybe airplane collapsed during touchdown.

"All passengers are brought to the terminal by bus at the moment.

"No people are injured. Flight operation is up and running again."

Flybe said in a statement: "Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our aircraft, flight no BE1284... We can confirm there are no injuries and all passengers have been bussed to the airport terminal.

"Our primary concern is for the welfare of passengers and crews."