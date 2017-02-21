Man jailed for raping sleeping woman in Edinburgh

Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY

A man who raped a sleeping 20-year-old woman after a night out in Edinburgh has been jailed for six years.

Aymeric Sarrazin, 31, continued to rape the drunk woman after she woke up in her Meadowbank flat and told him "no".

His victim was left with a bite mark and was bleeding after the assault on 25 July 2015.

Sarrazin claimed the sex was consensual but was found guilty by majority verdict at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

Lord Kinclaven said the victim had suffered emotionally and psychologically and the incident had had an affect on her career.

'Like a puppet'

The woman told the court she remembered opening her eyes and finding Sarrazin, from Bourg-La-Reine in France, on top of her having sex with her.

She said she was in shock and lay terrified while Sarrazin moved her limbs "like a puppet".

Advocate depute Iain McSporran told jurors: "The Crown case is that she was incapable of consenting to sex with the accused because of the effects of alcohol."

The prosecutor said Sarrazin continued to rape her even after she awoke despite her protests, using force and strength to overcome her protests.

Sarrazin was placed on the sex offenders' register.

Solicitor advocate Jim Stevenson said: "Mr Sarrazin has a good work record and has always been in full time employment.

"He intends to return to France after serving his sentence. He has no ties to Scotland."

Mr Stevenson said Sarrazin's family and long-time partner were standing by him.