Sciennes Primary School teacher found dead in Edinburgh

The head teacher of an Edinburgh primary school has paid tribute to one of her "popular teachers" who has been found dead.

Mark Hewitt's body was discovered at a property in The Pleasance on Friday in what police have described as an "unexplained" death.

The 25-year-old, who taught at Sciennes Primary School, was due to perform in Titanic at the King's Theatre later.

He had been due to play Third Officer Herbert Pitman.

Alison Noble, the school's head teacher, said: "Everyone in the Sciennes School community has been shocked and deeply saddened to hear about Mark's sudden death.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. He was a very popular teacher and the children and staff will miss him dearly. Support is in place and will continue for our children and staff."

'Touched lives'

Southern Light Opera Company said on its Facebook page: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Mark Hewitt, member of Southern Light Opera, has passed away.

"Mark joined the company for our production of Titanic and was very excited about portraying Third Officer Herbert Pitman.

"Although Mark was only with the Southern Light for a short time it can be said that he touched the lives of every member of the company.

"He brought fun, humour and energy to rehearsals and will be greatly missed on stage. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after his body was discovered at an address in the Pleasance.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained at this time.

"A report has now been sent to procurator fiscal."