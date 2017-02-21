Scots woman arrested over husband's buried body

Image copyright Press Team Image caption Louise Khan was arrested after the body of Alyn Pennycook was found on 9 February

A woman from Scotland is to stand trial accused of burying her husband in the back garden of their home in Portugal

Louise Khan, who is 46 and originally from Lochgelly in Fife, was arrested after the remains of Alyn Pennycook were found on their farm.

Mr Pennycook, also a Scot, is thought to have died from cancer last year.

Officers believe he died in September or October but Ms Khan failed to report his death to the authorities in Portugal or Scotland.

She was arrested and held in custody "for the presumed practice of at least one crime of corpse desecration" following the discovery of the body on 9 February.

She has since been released on the condition she reports to a local police station and is due to stand trial on 27 February in Celorico da Beira.

'Conditional release'

Ms Khan could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

She had lived at the property in Linhares, near the city of Guarda, for more than three years.

She is currently being assisted by UK government officials. A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "We remain in contact with the Portuguese police following the arrest and subsequent conditional release of a British woman in Guarda."

Neighbours of the couple reportedly raised the alarm with police after growing suspicious when Mr Pennycook was not spotted at the property for several months.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Ms Khan and Mr Pennycook lived at the farm for more than three years

Police located the body using ground penetrating radar on land next to Ms Khan's home.

An autopsy was said to have shown no signs of violence.

Ms Khan was brought before a judge at a court in Guarda last week for a summary hearing where a lawyer asked for more time to prepare the case.

A spokesman for the Policia Judiciaria in Guarda said he could not comment about the case, but confirmed: "A 46-year-old woman has been arrested for the presumed practice of, at least, one crime of corpse desecration.

"The body is believed to be that of a 59-year-old Scotsman, found and exhumed by members of the PJ police and the Scientific Laboratory Police."