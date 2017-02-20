Volunteers wanted on tiny seabird island in Firth of Forth
- 20 February 2017
Volunteers are being urged to work and live on a tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Forth to monitor its bird population.
The "chance of a lifetime opportunity" on the Isle of May would begin mid-April and run for about four months.
Birds on the island include Arctic Terns, Kittiwakes and Razorbills. Throughout the year, grey seals can also be spotted on the island.
The work is unpaid. Accommodation and some travel costs are provided.