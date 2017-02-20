Man dies following three-car crash in Fife

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Fife involving three cars.

The collision happened on the A91, between St Andrews and Guardbridge, just after 15:00 on Sunday.

The driver of a silver mini was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his car is being treated for serious injuries.

The female driver of a black Honda Civic is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of a silver Ford Mondeo were not hurt.

Police are appealing for information about the collision which happened about a quarter of a mile east of the C4 Strathkinness junction.

Sgt Nicola Young, of Fife road policing unit, said: "This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a young man.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision is urged to contact the police by calling 101."

The A91 was closed while police carried out investigations.