E-fit released in West Lothian taxi murder bid case

Police have issued an e-fit of a man they are searching for following the robbery and attempted murder of a female taxi driver in West Lothian.

The image has been released a week on from the "horrific attack" on the 60-year-old in her grey Peugeot car.

She had picked up a man in Lanark at about 22:00 last Saturday then collected his friend.

As they drove towards West Calder, she was threatened with a knife, told to pull over and assaulted.

She had stopped the taxi on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment Works and was dragged from the car and restrained until she fell unconscious.

'Horrific attack'

When she woke up, the men were gone and her jewellery had been taken.

She received medical treatment but was not taken to hospital.

The man in the e-fit is white, in his late 20s or 30-years-old, of skinny build, 5ft 10in, clean shaven and described as having a "very distinct large nose".

He spoke poor English with a foreign accent and was wearing an army green-coloured hooded top with the same colour green bottoms - described as being like a matching tracksuit or all in one - with the hood up.

Underneath, he wore a dark-coloured hat pulled down to his eyebrows.

Police also want to trace a second man described as being white, in his late 20s or 30s, of average build, 5ft 10in tall and clean shaven.

He spoke good English with a foreign accent and was wearing a black hoody with white toggles hanging down from the hood with no logos or writing on it, dark-coloured formal-type trousers or combats and black woollen gloves.

The taxi had picked up the first man on Hyndford Road in Lanark and the second man in Hope Street, opposite Lanark Fire Station.

Det Insp Paul Batten said: "One week on from this horrific attack, I would firstly like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance with our investigation so far.

"We have been pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace those responsible and will continue to do so until they have been brought to justice.

"I would ask our communities to study this e-fit image and contact us immediately if they believe they recognise the individual, or if they have been approached by anyone looking to pass on or sell any of the jewellery that was stolen from the victim."