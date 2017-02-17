Man jailed over rape of teenage girl at university halls

Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Brendan Orr blindfolded and tied up his 16-year-old victim during the attack

A man who raped a schoolgirl at his university's halls of residence has been jailed for two years.

Brendan Orr sent the 16-year-old a text stating that no "means yes" before the attack at Heriot-Watt University's campus in Riccarton.

Orr, 22, from Aberfeldy, Perthshire, blindfolded and tied up the teenager during the attack in November 2013.

He was jailed for two years at the High Court in Glasgow, having been found guilty of rape at an earlier hearing.

Jurors heard there had earlier been consensual sexual activity between the pair.

Pornographic material

Orr said he had fallen out with the girl, claiming she had stolen so-called legal highs from him. He said he had invited her over to make up for this with "money and stuff".

The court heard he had once sent the girl a text message asking about "sober sex". When she refused, he then wrote "rape".

The girl, who initially took this as a joke, said no. But Orr sent another message stating "that means yes".

During his trial in Edinburgh, Orr denied carrying out the attack.

Tony Graham, defending, described him as a "straight A student doing well at university", who was from an "utterly respectable background".

Sentencing, Lady Scott said a jail term had to be imposed. She added that Orr's "attitude to sexual matters" may have been affected by "pornographic material" that he accessed.

In addition to the prison sentence, Orr was placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.