Campaign to raise funds for Monarch of the Glen painting

A fundraising campaign has been launched by the National Galleries of Scotland to secure one of the world's most famous paintings.

The Monarch of the Glen, painted by Sir Edwin Landseer in 1851, features an iconic image of a Highlands stag.

A partnership between NGS and the painting's owner, drinks firm Diageo, was agreed in November last year.

Under the agreement, Diageo will gift half the painting's value to allow the gallery to buy it for £4m by 17 March.

This will allow the painting to remain in public view in Scotland.

The campaign has already raised £3.25m towards the final target, supported by donations such as the Heritage Lottery Fund, which pledged £2.75m, and Art Fund, which gave £350,000.

Image caption The fundraising campaign at the National Galleries of Scotland launched with a light show

Sir John Leighton, director-general of the National Galleries of Scotland, said: "There has been a great response to the news that we have a fantastic opportunity to acquire this iconic image for Scotland.

"However, we still have some way to go to reach our £4m target and with only one month left until the deadline, we are keen to reach out to the public to help ensure that The Monarch of the Glen can stay in Scotland to be enjoyed for generations to come."

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "I congratulate the National Galleries of Scotland on securing significant sums from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Art Fund to support their acquisition of the iconic Monarch of the Glen painting.

"I wish them every success with their campaign to raise the remaining funding to ensure the painting can remain in public display in Scotland so that visitors from across Scotland and around the world can continue to enjoy it."

The Monarch of the Glen has been in private and corporate collections since it was painted.