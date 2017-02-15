Boy, three, dies after being hit by tractor in Fife

A three-year-old boy has died after he was knocked down by a tractor on a farm in Fife.

The incident happened at about 17:10 on Tuesday in the village of Crossgates. The boy died at the scene and police are investigating the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife are investigating after a child was killed during a collision on a farm in Fife.

"A three-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries."