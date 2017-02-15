Mystery 'Banksy' style sculpture pops up at Scott Monument

Image copyright PA

A mystery sculpture in the style of Banksy's girl with a balloon has appeared at the Scott Monument in Edinburgh.

The art work features a little girl reaching for a floating red naval mine with a heart shape cut out.

Image copyright PA

The sculpture turned up in front of the figure of Sir Walter Scott on St Valentine's Day morning.

It has been left in place for now in the hope the artist retrieves it, otherwise it will be moved.

A spokeswoman for the City of Edinburgh Council added: "It seems to be a love note of sorts and certainly makes a statement."