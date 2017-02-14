Investigations after boy missing without diabetes medication dies

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Blake Ross, who was thought to be one of triplets, died in hospital after becoming unwell on a bus in Edinburgh

Two investigations have been launched after a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Edinburgh without his diabetes medication fell ill and died.

Blake Ross, who was in care, was reported missing from Howdenhall at 15:15 on Saturday.

He was found unwell two days later on a city bus, and subsequently died at the Sick Kids Hospital.

Edinburgh Council is to conduct a Significant Case Review and police watchdogs are also investigating.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) to conduct an independent investigation into the actions the police took in relation to the case.

'Triplet grandson'

The youngster's death, which is understood to have been related to his diabetes, is currently being treated as unexplained and police inquiries are continuing. One relative claimed he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

A crowdfunding charity page has been set up to raise money for a "send off" for Blake, describing him as a "much loved son, brother, triplet grandson, nephew and friend to many".

City of Edinburgh Council confirmed it would conduct a multi-agency significant case review into Blake's death.

A spokesman for the council said it was standard practice for an inquiry to be carried out when a child in care died.

He said: "The Care Inspectorate have been informed and there will be a multi-agency significant case review, commissioned by the chair of the Edinburgh Child Protection Committee, in accordance with our procedures.

"We are deeply shocked at Blake's sudden death and our thoughts are with his family.

"We will continue to liaise closely with Police Scotland as they carry out their inquiries."

Image copyright Google Image caption Blake was found unwell on a bus travelling along Leopold Place

Lothian Buses said the driver of the number four bus radioed his control room from Leopold Place to report that Blake was unwell.

A supervisor attended and police were also called before the teenager was taken to hospital.

Police Scotland Supt Lesley Clark said: "The matter has now been referred to PIRC. As in all matters concerning police contact before death, we will provide any necessary assistance to the PIRC as they conduct their investigation and we await the outcome of their report.

"This is a tragic set of circumstances and thoughts and condolences are with Blake's family and friends."

Blake had recently featured in a short film produced by Edinburgh Leisure about children in care.

Tommy George, community development manager at Edinburgh Leisure, said: "It [the film] showed how physical activity and sports impacts positively on the lives of young people in care.

"Everyone who came into contact with Blake is deeply saddened to hear this news and we send our condolences."