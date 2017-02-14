Footballers Goodwillie and Robertson appeal against rapist finding

Image copyright SNS and Ciaran Donnelly Image caption David Robertson (left) and David Goodwillie had claimed the sex was consensual

Two footballers branded rapists by a judge in a civil action have begun an appeal which could lead to a full legal challenge against the finding.

Former Dundee United teammates David Goodwillie and David Robertson were ordered to pay damages to Denise Clair following a hearing in January.

Judge Lord Armstrong ruled the men should pay Ms Clair £100,000.

But the finding has now been put on hold for eight weeks while lawyers apply for legal aid to fund the appeal.

Ms Clair, who previously waived her right to anonymity, sued Goodwillie and Robertson at the Court of Session after the Crown decided not to prosecute.

She said the two men raped her at a flat in West Lothian in January 2011.

The mother-of-one maintained she was incapable of giving free agreement to sex because of her alcohol consumption.

Goodwillie and Robertson claimed that intercourse had been consensual, but Lord Armstrong said Ms Clair's evidence was "cogent, persuasive and compelling" and ruled against them.