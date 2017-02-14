Boy missing in Edinburgh without his medication dies

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Blake Ross was known to have a health condition that needed medication

A 13-year-old boy who was found unwell after going missing in Edinburgh without his medication has died.

Blake Ross was reported missing from the Howdenhall area at about 15:15 on Saturday.

A police search was launched and he he was subsequently found on a Lothian Bus at about 16:00 on Monday.

He was known to live with an underlying health condition and was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital where he died at about 21:00.

Tragic death

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and police inquiries are continuing.

Supt Lesley Clark, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a tragic death of a young boy and our thoughts are with Blake's family at this very difficult time.

"In the coming days and weeks we will be working with our relevant partners to support his loved ones and provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they require.

"In addition, we will be continuing to conduct our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding Blake's death and submit our findings to the procurator fiscal.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information regarding Blake's movements between the afternoon of Saturday 11 February and Monday 13 February to contact us on 101."

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: "We are deeply shocked at Blake's sudden death and our thoughts are with his family.

"We will continue to liaise closely with Police Scotland as they carry out their inquiries."