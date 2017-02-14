Ex-footballer Garry O'Connor admits shoplifting at Harvey Nichols

Image copyright SNS

Former Scotland and Hibs striker Garry O'Connor has been fined £200 and ordered to pay £700 compensation to Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh after admitting stealing clothing.

O'Connor, 33, pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court to shoplifting from the store in St Andrew's Square on 25 November 2016.

His defence solicitor, Colm Dempsey, said his client was unemployed.

He told JP Hilary Cochran that O'Connor's wife supported him.

Mr Dempsey said the theft had been "unsophisticated" and dad-of-three O'Connor "bitterly regretted the incident".

His client, he added, had no outstanding cases and, although there were previous convictions, there were none for dishonesty.

O'Connor, of North Berwick, offered to pay any fine at £100 a month.

Justice Cochrane said the fine would be £200 reduced from £300 because of the early guilty plea and she also ordered him to pay Harvey Nichols £700 compensation for a stolen jacket which had not been recovered.

The money is to be paid at £100 a month starting on 14 March.

O'Connor scored 46 goals while at Hibernian and played 16 times for Scotland.

He was transferred to Lokomotiv Moscow for £1.6m in 2006 and to Birmingham City for £2.7m the following year.

Most recently he was player/manager at Lowland League side Selkirk.