Police probe Facebook leak on Edinburgh case
- 14 February 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Police are investigating after information understood to be from one of their Edinburgh cases was posted on Facebook.
Police Scotland said they had been "made aware" of the leak and were making inquiries.
It has been reported witnesses' names and details of an alleged gun hit were posted on social media.
Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh have been made aware of communications posted to social media.
"Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding this."