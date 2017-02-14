Safety fears over 'hundreds' of public buildings

Image copyright Scott Arthur Image caption A wall collapsed at Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh

Urgent safety checks should be carried out on hundreds of public buildings constructed after the year 2000, architects have warned.

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) said a lack of scrutiny over building techniques meant lives could be at risk.

It follows the publication of a report which raised concerns about building standards at 17 schools in Edinburgh.

The Scottish government said it had written to councils about the issue.

The Cole report, published last week, was prompted by the collapse of a wall at Oxgangs Primary School in January 2016.

How Edinburgh built unsafe schools

It blamed poor building and a lack of oversight for the problems, which also affected 16 other schools and 7,600 children in the city.

The report also said that it was only due to "timing and luck" that the collapse of the wall, which sent nine tonnes of masonry crashing to the ground, did not result in child deaths.

Prof John Cole said the problems were not the result of one "rogue bricklayer", but were instead linked to the absence of proper inspections by the local council and building contractors.

RIAS said it "would be naive" to assume similar issues would not be present in hundreds of council projects constructed since the year 2000 across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Image caption Nine tonnes of masonry crashed to the ground at Oxgangs Primary

RIAS secretary Neil Baxter said Prof Cole's report was the most important he had seen in his 40-year career.

He added: "We are talking about hundreds of buildings just in Scotland.

"The same procurement process that applies in Scotland applies across the UK, so there is no reason this would be limited to Scotland.

"Councils have a responsibility to the public to ensure these buildings are safe."

RIAS has called on local authorities to ensure they have trained staff to carry out inspections as soon as possible and denied they had any vested interest in a future inspection programme.

'Protect the public'

The organisation's president Willie Watt added: "The message is simple and the responsibility of all commissioning authorities is clear.

"An early process of inspection by appropriately-qualified experts should proceed as urgently as the various public commissioning authorities, local, health and governmental, can muster the skilled individuals who can do this work."

Mr Watt added that without "diligent and careful checking at every stage of the building process" problems were almost inevitable.

A Scottish government spokesman said the safety of people in public buildings was an absolute priority.

He added: "That is why the housing minister has written to all local authorities highlighting the issues and recommendations the Cole Report raises and underlining the importance of adhering to building regulations, technical standards and the inspection processes which are in place to protect the public."

'Lessons to be learned'

Cosla, the umbrella group that represents many of Scotland's councils, said the safety of public buildings was "of the highest priority".

The organisation said: "When problems were first identified with schools in Edinburgh, local authorities quickly prioritised the inspection of school buildings to check for similar issues.

"Local government takes these responsibilities extremely seriously. However, we should not forget that the report published last week also has implications for the construction sector.

"As a result, all involved must take time to consider carefully the lessons to be learned from what was a serious report."