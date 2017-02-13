Man in court over woman's death in Edinburgh

Image caption Hannah Dorans was found dead at a flat in Edinburgh

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 21-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

Hannah Dorans, who was from Dalkeith, was found dead in a flat in Hutchison Road in the Slateford area on Saturday morning.

Frazer Neil made a brief appearance in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court before Sheriff Michael O'Grady.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further inquiry. He was remanded in custody.

A statement from Ms Dorans' family said: "Hannah was a much loved daughter, sister and auntie and we are absolutely devastated as a family by her death."