Greyfriars Kirk homosexual rape trial begins

Image caption The rape is alleged to have taken place at Greyfriars Kirk in Edinburgh

The trial has begun of a man accused of the homosexual rape of another man in an Edinburgh graveyard.

Rachid Lamrabet, who lives in London, denies sexually assaulting the 25-year-old at Greyfriars Kirk on 26 August 2015.

The Crown claims Mr Lamrabet, 42, engaged in consensual sexual activity with the younger man but ignored his victim when he told him to stop.

The High Court in Livingston trial is due to last five days.

The charge states that Mr Lamrabet seized the man by the body, pushed him to the ground and raped him to his injury.

Mr Lamrabet denies committing the offence, brought under Section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Spanish interpreter

English is not Mr Lamrabet's native language, so a Spanish interpreter has been brought in to sit with him in the dock enabling him to understand the proceedings.

The jury was read a list of agreed evidence, including a compilation video of CCTV footage taken from seven camera systems at pubs, clubs and Edinburgh's public camera network.

The film records activity in Niddry Street, Cowgate, George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row between 04:00 and 07:00 on the day of the alleged rape.

The jury was also informed that a recording and transcript of a 999 call made to the emergency services at 06:20 on 26 August 2015 will be led as agreed evidence.

In addition, detailed maps of the area and photographs of the scene and its surroundings have been prepared to assist them.

Judge Lord Woolman told jurors that the alleged victim would give evidence on Tuesday from behind a screen.