Two charged over attempted murder in Livingston

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack in West Lothian on Saturday.

Police were called to a house in Camps Rigg, Livingston, at about 21:20 on Saturday after reports a man had been seriously injured.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police Scotland said the men, aged 34 and 31, were due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court.

