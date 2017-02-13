Two charged over attempted murder in Livingston
13 February 2017
Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack in West Lothian on Saturday.
Police were called to a house in Camps Rigg, Livingston, at about 21:20 on Saturday after reports a man had been seriously injured.
The 36-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police Scotland said the men, aged 34 and 31, were due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court.