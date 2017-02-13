150-year-old lost wedding dress returned to family

Image copyright Seth Baines Image caption Tess Newall on her wedding day in her great-great grandmother's dress

A 150-year-old antique wedding dress that was lost after a dry cleaners went bust has been given back to its family.

Tess Newall, 29, of Morham, East Lothian, had worn the dress - belonging to her great-great grandmother - when she got married in June last year.

However, after it was booked in to be cleaned by Kleen Cleaners in St Mary Street, Edinburgh, it went missing.

Mrs Newall's father, Patrick Gemmell, confirmed to the BBC that the dress had now been returned.

It was handed back to the family on Monday by two officials from the sequestrators dealing with Kleen Cleaners financial affairs.

Mr Gemmell said he and his wife were "petrified" to let it out of their sight again.

The 61-year-old, who is the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of East Lothian, told BBC Scotland's news website: "We are thrilled finally to have my wife's family's wedding dress back safely in our hands.

"This has been in no small part due to the media interest in which the BBC helped considerably, for which we are very grateful."

He added: "We are petrified to let it out of our sight now and I think my wife, Sally, is going to try to clean it herself instead of sending it somewhere again."

After the BBC highlighted the dress's disappearance, it was found "in a crumpled heap" at the closed shop.

Media caption Heirloom dress found after bride's plea

Mrs Newall, who married Alfred Newall, 30, in East Lothian, said she was "absolutely over the moon" at the discovery.

The dress was sent to be dry cleaned in September and the shop shut in October.

The business is now being dealt with under Scottish bankruptcy law in a process known as sequestration.