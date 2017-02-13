Boy missing in Edinburgh without his medication

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing in Edinburgh without his medication.

Blake Ross was last seen in Howdenhall at about 15:15 on Saturday. He is of slim build, 5ft 2in, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and carrying a white rucksack.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the teenager's health was not at immediate risk.

No further details of his health condition or medication have been released.

It's believed he was intending to travel to Gracemount when he was last seen. He also has links to the Moredun and Wester Hailes areas.

Insp Bob Innes, of Police Scotland, said: "Blake has a health condition that requires regular medication which he will not currently have access to.

"We'd ask anyone who may have seen Blake since this time, or who has information on his whereabouts, to get in touch.

"Likewise, if Blake sees this appeal, he's asked to get in touch with us or someone he trusts and let us know he is alright."