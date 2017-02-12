Man charged in Edinburgh over 21-year-old Hannah Dorans' death

Image caption Harrah Dorans was found dead at a flat in Edinburgh

A 23-year-old man has been charged over the death of a woman in Edinburgh.

The woman, Hannah Dorans, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services were called to a flat in Hutchison Road on Saturday.

The family of Ms Dorans, who was from Dalkeith, have released a statement saying they are "absolutely devastated".

The 23-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The statement from Ms Dorans' family said: "Hannah was a much loved daughter, sister and auntie and we are absolutely devastated as a family by her death.

"We respectfully request privacy at this time as we try to come to terms with our loss."

Det Insp Stuart Alexander said: "This is a very difficult time for Hannah's family, who we continue to support through dedicated Family Liaison Officers.

"A man has now been charged in connection with Hannah's death and we're not looking for anyone else as part of our inquiries."