Passengers attack and rob female taxi driver in West Lothian

A female taxi driver was dragged from her car and fell unconscious in an attack and robbery by two passengers in West Lothian.

The 60-year-old woman picked up a first man in Lanark at about 22:00 on Saturday then collected his friend.

As they drove towards West Calder, she was threatened with a knife, told to pull over and assaulted.

When she awoke the men had gone and her jewellery was missing. Police are treating it as attempted murder.

'Extremely traumatic'

The first man was picked up by the blue Peugeot Horizon private hire car on Hyndford Road in Lanark and the second was in Hope Street, opposite Lanark Fire Station.

The woman was forced stopped the taxi on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment.

Both men were described as having Eastern European accents, being of slim build and about 6ft tall.

The first man was wearing a black hooded top, dark trousers and dark gloves. The second wore an army-style khaki hoodie with the hood up.

Det Insp Stevie Bertram, of Livingston CID, said: "This has been an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and we're currently treating the attack on her as an attempted murder.

"As part of our investigation, we're urging anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the men to get in touch.

"Likewise, if you may have seen the men in the Lanark or West Calder areas please call us as soon as possible."