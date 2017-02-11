Man detained in Edinburgh after woman's death

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Hutchison Road on Saturday morning

A man has been detained by police following the death of a 21-year-old woman at a flat in Edinburgh.

The emergency services had been called to the property on Hutchison Road at about 10:25.

Ambulance personnel attended with police officers and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the death is being treated as suspicious. They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Det Ch Insp Alwyn Bell said: "Our thoughts are with the young woman's family at this incredibly difficult time and officers continue to offer them support.

"The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding her death continues, however we're not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this.

"Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact us."