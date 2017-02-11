Man charged over naked Edinburgh 'abduction' victim

Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found naked and distressed in the Buckstone area of Edinburgh

A man has been charged by police following an alleged abduction in Edinburgh.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 12:15 on Friday after a naked and distressed man was seen in the Buckstone area of Edinburgh.

The 26-year-old was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged. Detectives are still trying to trace three other men they believe are relevant to the investigation.

The men being sought by police are described as being black or Asian in appearance, in their 20s, and wearing casual clothing.

Officers said they may have travelled in a black BMW which was abandoned at the scene.

Det Insp Alan O'Brien said: "This was a serious incident which we're currently treating as an abduction and we continue to follow a number of possible lines of inquiry.

"I'd urge anyone who may have seen the men described, or has any information which may be relevant, to come forward as soon as possible."

The 21-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.