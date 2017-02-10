150-year-old-dress lost at dry cleaners in Edinburgh

Image copyright Seth Baines Image caption Tess Newall on her wedding day in her great, great grandmother's dress

An East Lothian woman has told of her "heartbreak" at losing her great, great grandmother's 150-year-old antique dress that she wore on her wedding day after a dry cleaners went bust.

Tess Newall, 29, from Morham, said she had been "distraught" since discovering her dress was missing.

It follows the sequestration of Kleen Cleaners in St Mary Street, Edinburgh.

Mrs Newall was married in June. The dress was sent to be dry cleaned in September and the shop shut in October.

Mrs Newall, who married Alfred Newall, 30, in East Lothian, told the BBC Scotland news website: "When I got engaged my granny said I have this dress which has belonged in the family since 1870, its in the attic and I want you to wear it.

"I have always loved antique things and it was a huge honour to wear it on my wedding day.

"It was amazing opening it up in its box as it was wrapped in tissue paper. It was a bit yellow so I had it cleaned."

She said her father took the dress to the dry cleaners in September following her June wedding.

"He was told it would take eight to 10 weeks to be cleaned, which my mum thought was a long time but we went along with it," she said.

"He kept calling to check if it was ready and they kept saying no and so he went to the shop two days ago and to his horror he saw a sign saying the shop had gone into sequestration.

"When my mum called me to tell me we both cried for ages. It is so sad for our family and we are just hoping that someone knows where it is and is able to return it to us.

"There are so many things bound up in it, so many emotions, its heartbreaking."

Mrs Newall's father, Patrick Gammell, 61, from Haddington, said the family was distraught at losing the family heirloom.

He said: "I was told this was the dry cleaners that was appointed by The Queen and the one therefore to go to.

"I did think it was a long time to take to have it cleaned but I just thought these things take time and there were maybe a lot of vats it was to be put through.

"We are absolutely distraught as this dress has been in the family for five generations of my wife's family, its just horrendous what has happened."

He added: "We have been told by the sequestrators that some items have been sold off.

"We have driven to the registered house of the owner but it appears to have been taken over by a mortgage holder."

He added that the next step would be to call the police.

The personal bankruptcy of the business is being sequestrated by Wylie and Bisset.

The Scottish government's agency Accountant in Bankruptcy refused to comment on behalf of Wylie and Bisset.

Image caption Tess and Alfred Newall on their wedding day